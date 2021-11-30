PTC Inds arm receives nod for making super alloy castings for aerospace applications

-
PTC Industries said that its subsidiary has received certification for aerospace applications of castings in titanium and nickel super alloys.
In an exchange filing made during market hours today, the company said that Aerolloy Technologies, its wholly-owned subsidiary, has received certificate, management system as per EN 9100:2018, an international certification for the manufacture of titanium and nickel super alloy castings for aerospace applications as per AS 9100 and EN 9100 form TUV NORD CERT GmbH.
PTC Industries is development and manufacturing of strategic components and sub systems for various defence & aerospace applications.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 53.85% to Rs 1.80 crore on a 14.28% decline in net sales to Rs 38.29 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
The scrip shed 0.33% to end at Rs 3039.90 on the BSE.
