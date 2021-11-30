Sigachi Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Starlit Power Systems Ltd, Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd, TCI Finance Ltd and Atishay Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 November 2021.

Starlit Power Systems Ltd, Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd, TCI Finance Ltd and Atishay Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 November 2021.

Sigachi Industries Ltd crashed 10.88% to Rs 416.5 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Starlit Power Systems Ltd lost 9.77% to Rs 12. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8025 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6578 shares in the past one month.

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd tumbled 8.53% to Rs 68.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 44555 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74394 shares in the past one month.

TCI Finance Ltd plummeted 8.26% to Rs 5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4235 shares in the past one month.

Atishay Ltd slipped 7.50% to Rs 53.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 68768 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)