Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Aurum Proptech Ltd, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and Trident Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 November 2021.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Aurum Proptech Ltd, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and Trident Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 November 2021.

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd crashed 6.47% to Rs 2063.7 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 11374 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6135 shares in the past one month.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd lost 5.20% to Rs 510. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19457 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6391 shares in the past one month.

Aurum Proptech Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 191.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6189 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd shed 4.94% to Rs 10.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Trident Ltd fell 4.94% to Rs 52. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)