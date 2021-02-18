Punjab Chemicals gains as plant becomes operational

Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection rose 1.07% to Rs 865 after the company informed that its new building located in Punjab, after installation of plant and machinery, is now in operation after trial runs.

The new building in place of the damaged building has been constructed. The construction of the building and setting up of the plant was delayed due to COVID-19 and hampering of work for quite some time, the company said in a BSE filing made during market hours today.

On 19 July 2019, the company had informed about the damage to one of the building in the agro chemical division, Dera Bassi, District Mohali, Punjab, due to fire.

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection is engaged in business of manufacturing of agro chemicals, speciality chemicals and bulk drugs and its intermediates.

