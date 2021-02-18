HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd in demand

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 713.1, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.14% in last one year as compared to a 24.68% jump in NIFTY and a 17.06% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 713.1, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 15118.35. The Sensex is at 51392.24, down 0.6%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 2.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17255.6, down 1.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 39.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 711.4, up 1.15% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 23.14% in last one year as compared to a 24.68% jump in NIFTY and a 17.06% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 104.96 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)