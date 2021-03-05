Quick Heal Tech spurts on buyback plan

-
-
Quick Heal Technologies soared 5.4% to Rs 181.55 after the company said its board will consider a share buyback on 10 March 2021.In a BSE filing made on Thursday (4 March), the company said that its board will meet on Wednesday, 10 March 2021, to consider the proposal for buyback of equity shares.
Shares of Quick Heal advanced 16.6% in last one month as compared to a 0.79% rise in Nifty IT index in the same period.
Quick Heal Technologies is one of the leading providers of IT security and data protection solutions with a strong footprint in India and an evolving global presence.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 24.3% fall in net profit to Rs 13.46 crore on a 6.35% rise in net sales to Rs 69.88 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
