Quick Heal Technologies launches cloud based security management platform - Seqrite Hawkk

Seqrite, a specialist provider of enterprise cybersecurity products and solutions has introduced 'Seqrite Hawkk', a premium suite of next-generation cybersecurity solutions aimed at empowering enterprises to secure their digital transformation journey.

In the first phase, Seqrite Hawkk will offer - 'Seqrite HawkkEye' - a cloud based centralized security management platform that will empower enterprises to manage multiple security products from a single console. Seqrite will continue to invest and add more products under the Hawkk umbrella that will also mark the brand's foray into endpoint detection and response (EDR), zero trust, data privacy and cloud-based network security products.

Seqrite is the enterprise arm of Quick Heal Technologies, one of the leading providers of cybersecurity products and solutions for consumers, businesses and Government.

In 2020 alone, Seqrite successfully thwarted over 13,000 cyber-attacks every hour, including ransomware (double extortion), APTs and targeted attacks, demonstrating the scale and sophistication of cyber-attacks.

'Seqrite Hawkk' has been designed to empower CISOs and IT leaders to get comprehensive visibility into their organization's security posture, generate actionable insights, ensure compliance and boost their organization's defense against the next wave of cyber-attacks across endpoints and mobile devices, enterprise data infrastructure, and enterprise applications. Powered by AI, Cloud and Patented technologies, the new range of solutions are easy to use, lightweight and can be deployed within minutes. The launch demonstrates Seqrite's continuous commitment towards innovating and developing the most comprehensive and powerful suite of security solutions to simplify cybersecurity management.

