Board of Varun Beverages allots 14.43 cr bonus equity shares

At meeting held on 14 June 2021

The Board of Varun Beverages at its meeting held on 14 June 2021 has allotted 14,43,44,360 Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each as fully-paid up Bonus Equity Shares, in the proportion of One (1) Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for every Two (2) existing Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each, to the eligible Members whose names appeared in the register of Members / list of beneficial owners as on 12 June 2021, i.e. record date fixed for this purpose.

Consequently, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 288,68,87,200 divided into 28,86,88,720 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 433,03,30,800 divided into 43,30,33,080 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)