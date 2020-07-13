Quick Heal Technologies launches suite of cybersecurity solutions

Quick Heal Technologies has launched its next-generation suite of cybersecurity solutions for digital consumers. Powered by Privacy, Protection, and Performance, the new suite is designed to safeguard consumer devices while securing personal data and protecting digital identities.

With this launch, Quick Heal is redefining consumer security in India as it delivers comprehensive solutions in line with consumer demands and ever-evolving digital and threat landscape.

Quick Heal's latest suite is designed keeping in mind the growing number of cyberattacks, consumer behavior, and, the evolution of the digital landscape. These solutions are aimed at providing seamless and uninterrupted digital experiences to consumers as they enter the new world order and patches loopholes against every possible threat to keep it at bay. Most importantly, the new product also focuses on consumer privacy along with the protection and performance of laptops and desktops - something that traditional security solutions still don't include in their kitty.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)