JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Coromandel International executes SPA for acquisition of balance stake in Coromandel SQM (India)

Biocon receives DCGI approval to market Itolizumab for treatment of COVID-19 patients
Business Standard

Board of Larsen & Toubro appoints directors

Capital Market 

With effect from 11 July 2020

The Board of Larsen & Toubro at its meeting held on 11 July 2020 has appointed S. V. Desai and T. Madhava Das as whole time directors of the company with effect from 11 July 2020. Further, the board has also appointed Subramanian Sarma as whole time director of the company with effect from 19 August 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 13 2020. 09:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU