Board of Larsen & Toubro appoints directors

With effect from 11 July 2020

The Board of Larsen & Toubro at its meeting held on 11 July 2020 has appointed S. V. Desai and T. Madhava Das as whole time directors of the company with effect from 11 July 2020. Further, the board has also appointed Subramanian Sarma as whole time director of the company with effect from 19 August 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)