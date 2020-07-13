Coromandel International executes SPA for acquisition of balance stake in Coromandel SQM (India)

Coromandel International and Soquimich European Holdings BV (SQM) have executed a Share Purchase Agreement on 10 July 2020 for acquisition of 50,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each constituting 50% of the total share capital of Coromandel SQM (India) (CSQM), for a consideration of Rs. 12 crore.

On completion of the customary closing formalities and transfer of the shares in the name of the Company, which is planned to be completed before 31 July 2020, CSQM would become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)