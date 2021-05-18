Quick Heal Technologies update on buyback of shares

Quick Heal Technologies announced the schedule for proposed buyback of up to 63,26,530 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 245 per share for a maximum amount of Rs 155 crore.

Date of opening of buyback - 31 May 2021 Date of closing of buyback - 11 June 2021 Last date of receipt of completed Tender Forms and other specified documents by the Registrar - 15 June 2021 Last date of settlement of bids on the Stock Exchange - 22 June 2021

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)