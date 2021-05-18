Oil & Natural Gas Corpn update on impact of cyclone Tauktae

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn announced that due to the severe cyclonic storm, unfortunate incidences have occurred involving three construction barges of M/s Afcons working on a project of ONGC in Western Offshore fields in the Arabian Sea and one drilling rig of ONGC deployed for exploration purpose.

Cyclone Tauktae hit Arabian Sea off the coast of Mumbai in the early hours of 17 May 2021 where ONGC's major production installations and drilling rigs are located.

The wind speed rose to nearly150-180 Km/hr with 6 to 8 meters high waves.

