PNC Infratech receives appointed date for its EPC project from NHAI

PNC Infratech has received the appointed date for its EPC projects from National Highways Authority of India on 17 May 2021 as detailed below:

Construction of Eight Lane Access Controlled Expressway starting from Junction with NH-63 near Pratap Nagar Village and ending at Junction with NE-1 near Dodka Village of Vadodara District (Ch.824+920 to 844+383; Design Ch.372+500 to 391+962) Section of Delhi - Vadodara Greenfield Alignment (NH-148N) on EPC Mode, under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the State of Gujarat for a contract value of Rs. 789.40 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)