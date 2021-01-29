Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index declines 2.89%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.32%

Nifty Auto index ended down 2.89% at 9813.15 today. The index is up 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, TVS Motor Company Ltd gained 5.97%, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd dropped 5.03% and Amara Raja Batteries Ltd fell 4.58%.

The Nifty Auto index is up 20.00% over last one year compared to the 13.28% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Consumption index is down 2.63% and Nifty IT index has slid 2.59% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.32% to close at 13634.6 while the SENSEX is down 1.26% to close at 46285.77 today.

