Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index records a surge of 0.66%

Nifty Auto index ended up 0.66% at 12605.45 today. The index has lost 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, TVS Motor Company Ltd jumped 3.70%, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd added 1.47% and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rose 1.39%.

The Nifty Auto index has increased 17.00% over last one year compared to the 5.16% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index increased 0.62% and Nifty Pharma index is down 0.56% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.05% to close at 18122.5 while the SENSEX has declined 0.03% to close at 60910.28 today.

