Quick Wrap: Nifty Bank Index rises 0.70%

Nifty Bank index closed up 0.70% at 42372.7 today. The index is up 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, ICICI Bank Ltd gained 1.87%, State Bank of India rose 1.40% and Bandhan Bank Ltd added 1.31%.

The Nifty Bank index is up 9.00% over last one year compared to the 1.62% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index added 0.67% and Nifty Auto index gained 0.64% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.41% to close at 18403.4 while the SENSEX added 0.40% to close at 61872.99 today.

