Quick Wrap: Nifty Bank Index rises 0.70%

-
ALSO READ
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 3.01%, NIFTY jumps 1.64%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 4.47%, NIFTY jumps 2.89%
Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 2.81%, NIFTY jumps 1.73%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index rises 3.08%, NIFTY jumps 1.10%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index rises 1.45%, NIFTY jumps 1.27%
-
The Nifty Bank index is up 9.00% over last one year compared to the 1.62% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index added 0.67% and Nifty Auto index gained 0.64% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.41% to close at 18403.4 while the SENSEX added 0.40% to close at 61872.99 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU