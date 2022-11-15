Broader markets decline; realty shares edge lower

The key equity benchmarks continued to trade near the flat line, with some positive bias in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty continued to trade below the 18,350 mark. Realty shares recorded some bit of profit taking after rising in the past two sessions.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 39.75 points or 0.06% to 61,663.90. The Nifty 50 index gained 10.80 points or 0.06% to 18,339.95.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index, both declined 0.09%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1572 shares rose, and 1910 shares fell. A total of 129 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

India's retail inflation, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), fell to a three-month low of 6.77% in October, down from 7.41% in September. The overall food inflation, which accounts for nearly half the CPI basket, came in at 7.01% in October as against 8.60% in the preceding month.

Primary Market:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Keystone Realtors received bids for 13.92 lakh shares as against 86.47 lakh shares on offer, according to stock exchange data 14:12 IST on Tuesday (15 November 2022). The issue was subscribed 0.16 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Monday (14 November 2022) and it will close on Wednesday (16 November 2022). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 514-541per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 27 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The issue comprises of a fresh issue of up to Rs 560 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 75 crore.

The IPO of Inox Green Energy Services received bids for 9.18 crore shares as against 6.67 crore shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 14:18 IST on Tuesday (15 November 2022). The issue was subscribed 1.38 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Friday (11 November 2022) and it will close on Tuesday (15 November 2022). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 61 to 65 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 230 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The issue comprises of a fresh issue of up to Rs 530 crore and an offer for sale of up to 55.84 lakh equity shares.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper declined to 7.277 as compared with 7.287 at close in the previous trading session.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 81.1400, compared with its close of 81.2800 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2022 settlement added 0.49% to Rs 52,974.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.43% to 106.20.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.54% to 3.846.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2023 settlement added 40 cents or 0.43% to $92.70 a barrel.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index fell 0.50% to 451.05. The index had advanced 2.81% in the past two sessions.

Brigade Enterprises (down 3.82%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.56%), DLF (down 1.07%), Phoenix Mills (down 0.78%) and Oberoi Realty (down 0.56%) were the top losers.

On the other hand, Macrotech Developers (up 4.03%), Sobha (up 2.88%) and Sunteck Realty (up 0.61%) turned up.

Godrej Properties shed 0.48%. The company said that it has achieved sales worth Rs 500 crore through the launch of its new project, Godrej Woodsville in Hinjewadi, Pune. The company, till date has sold 675+ homes accounting for an area of over 6.90 lakh square feet for the project launched in September 2022.

