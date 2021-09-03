Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index records a surge of 2.29%

Nifty Energy index ended up 2.29% at 20934 today. The index has added 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Reliance Industries Ltd jumped 4.10%, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd rose 3.75% and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 3.47%.

The Nifty Energy index has increased 33.00% over last one year compared to the 50.28% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index increased 1.65% and Nifty Media index increased 1.48% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.52% to close at 17323.6 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.48% to close at 58129.95 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)