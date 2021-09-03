Nifty above 17,250; RIL hits record high

Key indices traded with small gains in mid afternoon trade. The Nifty was hovering above 17,250 level. Consumer durable segment continued to see buying demand.

At 14:24 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 128.88 points or 0.22% at 57,981.66. The Nifty 50 index was up 24.1 points or 0.14% to 17,258.55.

The Sensex hit record high of 58,115.69 while the Nifty scaled all time high of 17,311.95 in early trade.

Meanwhile, shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) was up 3.89%. It hit a fresh record high of Rs 2,383.80 in afternoon trade.

In broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.12% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.25%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 1701 shares rose and 1453 shares fell.

A total of 140 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 219,070,580 with 4,541,051 global deaths.

India reported 399,778 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 439,895 deaths, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated today that a total of 45352 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. With the administration of 74,84,333 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 67.09 Cr (67,09,59,968) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index added 0.57% to 25,916.15. The index has added 9% in seven days.

V-Guard Industries (up 2.7%), Titan Company (up 1.77%), Relaxo Footwears (up 1.29%), Orient Electric (up 1.2%) and Havells (up 1%) were top gainers in consumer durable space.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Maruti Suzuki rose 0.91%. The car major on Friday announced that it will proactively recall 181,754 units of some petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6 car models. The recall is for inspecting a possible defect in 181,754 units of these models manufactured between 4th May 2018 to 27th October 2020. Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects.

TTK Prestige rose 1.62% to Rs 8859.30 after the company said that it has completed expansion of capacity at its plant at Karjan, Vadodara district in Gujarat. The capacity expansion is with respect to non-stick cookware, the added capacity being 4 million pieces per annum.

Numbers to Track:

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee fell to 73.15 from its previous closing of 73.06.

MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2021 settlement rose 0.24% to Rs 47,104.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.03% at 92.19.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2021 settlement rose 2 cents or 0.03% to $73.04 a barrel.

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper fell to 6.166% from its previous close of 6.171%.

