Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index rises 1.35%

Nifty Energy index closed up 1.35% at 17945.9 today. The index is up 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Reliance Industries Ltd gained 4.12%, NTPC Ltd slipped 2.55% and GAIL (India) Ltd rose 2.13%.

The Nifty Energy index is up 18.00% over last one year compared to the 24.36% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 1.25% and Nifty Metal index added 1.02% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.44% to close at 15173.3 while the SENSEX added 0.43% to close at 51531.52 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)