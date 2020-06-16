Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index rises 2.77%, NIFTY jumps 1.02%

Nifty Financial Services index closed up 2.77% at 10089.95 today. The index is up 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, HDFC Bank Ltd gained 4.27%, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd rose 4.01% and ICICI Bank Ltd jumped 3.58%.

The Nifty Financial Services index is down 24.00% over last one year compared to the 15.06% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index added 1.93% and Nifty Private Bank index gained 1.91% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.02% to close at 9914 while the SENSEX added 1.13% to close at 33605.22 today.

