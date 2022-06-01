Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 1.41%

Nifty IT index ended down 1.41% at 29260.75 today. The index is down 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Coforge Ltd slipped 3.02%, Tech Mahindra Ltd fell 2.85% and Mphasis Ltd dropped 2.47%.

The Nifty IT index is up 8.00% over last one year compared to the 6.09% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index is down 1.27% and Nifty Realty index has slid 1.12% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.37% to close at 16522.75 while the SENSEX is down 0.33% to close at 55381.17 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)