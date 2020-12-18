Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 1.59%

Nifty IT index closed up 1.59% at 23256.6 today. The index has gained 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Infosys Ltd added 2.64%, Mphasis Ltd gained 2.47% and Wipro Ltd jumped 1.86%.

The Nifty IT index has soared 47.00% over last one year compared to the 12.24% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index gained 1.27% and Nifty Private Bank index is down 0.74% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.14% to close at 13760.55 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.15% to close at 46960.69 today.

