Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 2.60%, NIFTY jumps 1.11%

Nifty IT index closed up 2.60% at 17258.3 today. The index has gained 19.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Info Edge (India) Ltd added 4.67%, HCL Technologies Ltd gained 4.08% and Tech Mahindra Ltd jumped 3.86%.

The Nifty IT index has soared 12.00% over last one year compared to the 3.48% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Services Sector index gained 1.75% and Nifty Financial Services index gained 1.63% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.11% to close at 11022.2 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.08% to close at 37418.99 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)