Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 1.45%

Nifty IT index closed down 1.45% at 30443 today. The index has added 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, LTI Mindtree Ltd fell 3.21%, Persistent Systems Ltd dropped 3.01% and Coforge Ltd shed 2.67%.

The Nifty IT index has decreased 13.00% over last one year compared to the 10.23% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 1.26% and Nifty Media index has slid 1.02% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.31% to close at 18642.75 while the SENSEX has declined 0.33% to close at 62626.36 today.

