Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 3.03%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.01%

Nifty Media index ended down 3.03% at 2018.85 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dish TV India Ltd slipped 6.74%, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd dropped 6.66% and Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd fell 5.85%.

The Nifty Media index is down 10.00% over last one year compared to the 8.52% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 2.85% and Nifty Pharma index increased 2.39% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.01% to close at 18199.1 while the SENSEX is down 1.03% to close at 61067.24 today.

