JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Market Report

Board of Rhetan TMT approves stock split and bonus issue
Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 3.03%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.01%

Capital Market 

Nifty Media index ended down 3.03% at 2018.85 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dish TV India Ltd slipped 6.74%, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd dropped 6.66% and Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd fell 5.85%.

The Nifty Media index is down 10.00% over last one year compared to the 8.52% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 2.85% and Nifty Pharma index increased 2.39% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.01% to close at 18199.1 while the SENSEX is down 1.03% to close at 61067.24 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU