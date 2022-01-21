Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 3.47%

Nifty Media index ended down 3.47% at 2228.25 today. The index is down 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd slipped 6.19%, Dish TV India Ltd fell 4.62% and Nazara Technologies Ltd shed 4.08%.

The Nifty Media index is up 30.00% over last one year compared to the 20.75% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 3.05% and Nifty Realty index has slid 2.36% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.79% to close at 17617.15 while the SENSEX is down 0.72% to close at 59037.18 today.

