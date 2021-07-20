Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 2.58%

Nifty Media index closed down 2.58% at 1745.3 today. The index has slipped 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, D B Corp Ltd dropped 4.72%, Jagran Prakashan Ltd fell 3.77% and PVR Ltd slipped 3.55%.

The Nifty Media index has soared 30.00% over last one year compared to the 41.82% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has dropped 2.53% and Nifty Metal index has slid 2.34% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.76% to close at 15632.1 while the SENSEX has slid 0.68% to close at 52198.51 today.

