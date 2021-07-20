Sellers outnumber buyers; metal shares tumble

Equities traded with losses in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty was trading below the 15,650 level. Global cues were weak amid mounting concerns about the rapidly surging delta variant of the COVID-19 in several countries.

At 14:21 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 344 points or 0.65% at 52,209.09. The Nifty 50 index slipped 117.35 points or 0.74% at 15,635.95.

The broader indices traded with losses as well. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index lost 0.91% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index skid 0.99%.

Sellers outnumbered buyers. On the BSE, 1,097 shares rose and 2,087 shares fell. A total of 118 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 19,09,23,535 with 40,96,272 deaths. India reported 4,06,130 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 4,14,482 deaths while 3,03,53,710 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

In the past 24 hours, India recorded 30,093 new cases - the lowest in 125 days, as per Health Ministry's recent data.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index slumped 1.96% to 5,213.70. The index has declined 3.3% in two days.

Hindalco Industries (down 3.05%), Steel Authority of India (down 2.88%), Jindal Steel & Power (down 2.71%), Vedanta (down 2.36%) and Tata Steel (down 2.17%), Hindustan Zinc (down 2.09%), JSW Steel (down 1.93%), NMDC (down 1.34%), Coal India (down 0.9%), declined.

Numbers to Track:

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee rose to 74.7250 compared with its previous closing of 74.88.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2021 settlement shed 0.1% to Rs 48,047.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.02% to 92.922.

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper fell to 6.124% from its previous close of 6.127%.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2021 settlement rose 51 cents or 0.74% to $69.13 a barrel. The contract had lost 6.75% to settle at $68.62 in the previous trading session.

