Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 3.05%

Nifty Media index closed up 3.05% at 1479.3 today. The index has slipped 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, PVR Ltd added 6.68%, Inox Leisure Ltd jumped 5.37% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained 3.70%.

The Nifty Media index has soared 30.00% over last one year compared to the 54.36% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has dropped 1.37% and Nifty Pharma index increased 1.29% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.44% to close at 14296.4 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.51% to close at 47705.8 today.

