Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index falls 1.94%

Nifty Metal index closed down 1.94% at 5201.7 today. The index has slipped 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd rose 8.18%, Tata Steel Ltd dropped 3.91% and Welspun Corp Ltd slipped 3.45%.

The Nifty Metal index has soared 78.00% over last one year compared to the 30.95% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index has dropped 1.17% and Nifty Energy index has dropped 0.99% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.41% to close at 16983.2 while the SENSEX has slid 0.34% to close at 57064.87 today.

