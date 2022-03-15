Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index falls 4.07%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.23%

Nifty Metal index ended down 4.07% at 5910.1 today. The index has slipped 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, NMDC Ltd shed 5.57%, Hindalco Industries Ltd fell 5.26% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd dropped 5.01%.

The Nifty Metal index has soared 52.00% over last one year compared to the 11.61% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has dropped 2.58% and Nifty PSE index has slid 2.34% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 1.23% to close at 16663 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.26% to close at 55776.85 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)