Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 2.49%

Nifty Metal index ended up 2.49% at 2761.35 today. The index has added 19.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd jumped 6.28%, Tata Steel Ltd rose 6.20% and Hindustan Copper Ltd gained 6.07%.

The Nifty Metal index has increased 9.00% over last one year compared to the 8.33% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 2.24% and Nifty Bank index increased 2.05% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.74% to close at 12874.2 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.72% to close at 43952.71 today.

