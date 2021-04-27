Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 2.71%, NIFTY jumps 1.16%

Nifty Metal index closed up 2.71% at 4659.25 today. The index is up 21.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Welspun Corp Ltd added 5.51%, National Aluminium Company Ltd jumped 5.18% and Hindalco Industries Ltd rose 5.14%.

The Nifty Metal index is up 180.00% over last one year compared to the 57.86% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index added 2.30% and Nifty Media index increased 1.70% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.16% to close at 14653.05 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.15% to close at 48944.14 today.

