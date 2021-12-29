Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index records a surge of 1.71%

Nifty Pharma index ended up 1.71% at 14072.9 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Laurus Labs Ltd jumped 3.64%, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd gained 2.91% and Cadila Healthcare Ltd rose 2.41%.

The Nifty Pharma index has increased 10.00% over last one year compared to the 23.55% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has slid 1.05% and Nifty Media index is down 0.97% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.11% to close at 17213.6 while the SENSEX has declined 0.16% to close at 57806.49 today.

