Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 1.45%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 1.45% at 2464.5 today. The index has gained 16.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Maharashtra dropped 7.85%, Bank of India fell 2.96% and UCO Bank jumped 2.21%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 80.00% over last one year compared to the 54.81% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index gained 1.20% and Nifty Metal index has slid 1.06% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.07% to close at 15740.1 while the SENSEX has slid 0.10% to close at 52275.57 today.

