Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 2.85%

PSU Bank index ended up 2.85% at 2953.3 today. The index has slipped 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, rose 4.55%, gained 3.95% and jumped 3.78%.

The PSU Bank index has soared 3.00% over last one year compared to the 3.84% increase in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, gained 1.98% and added 1.52% on the day. In broad markets, the added 0.66% to close at 11222.05 while the SENSEX increased 0.61% to close at 37318.53 today.

