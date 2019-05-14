Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 2.85%

JUST IN
WPI and CPI Inflation eases to 3.1% in April 2019
Business Standard

Capital Market 

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 2.85% at 2953.3 today. The index has slipped 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India rose 4.55%, Punjab National Bank gained 3.95% and Bank of Baroda jumped 3.78%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 3.00% over last one year compared to the 3.84% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Infrastructure index gained 1.98% and Nifty Pharma index added 1.52% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.66% to close at 11222.05 while the SENSEX increased 0.61% to close at 37318.53 today.

First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 16:00 IST

