Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 3.47%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 3.47% at 3050.95 today. The index has slipped 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Bank added 6.32%, Bank of Maharashtra gained 5.01% and Canara Bank jumped 4.70%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 12.00% over last one year compared to the 5.60% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index gained 1.56% and Nifty Energy index added 1.52% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.73% to close at 17311.8 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.85% to close at 58410.98 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)