Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 4.24%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 4.24% at 2767.1 today. The index has gained 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Baroda rose 6.37%, Canara Bank added 6.09% and State Bank of India gained 4.15%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 50.00% over last one year compared to the 21.34% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index gained 2.32% and Nifty Media index gained 2.20% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.75% to close at 17277.95 while the SENSEX increased 0.64% to close at 57858.15 today.

