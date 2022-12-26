Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 7.29%, NIFTY climbs 1.17%

JUST IN
Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 7.29% at 4171.9 today. The index has gained 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Overseas Bank rose 19.08%, Union Bank of India gained 18.80% and Bank of India added 12.98%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 67.00% over last one year compared to the 5.94% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index gained 2.85% and Nifty Private Bank index added 2.44% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.17% to close at 18014.6 while the SENSEX increased 1.20% to close at 60566.42 today.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 16:00 IST

