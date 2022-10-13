Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 1.58%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 1.58% at 2935.3 today. The index has lost 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, State Bank of India fell 2.31%, Bank of Baroda shed 2.22% and Bank of India dropped 1.80%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 10.00% over last one year compared to the 6.32% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index has slid 1.26% and Nifty Financial Services index has dropped 1.22% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.64% to close at 17014.35 while the SENSEX has declined 0.68% to close at 57235.33 today.

