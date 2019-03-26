JUST IN
Sensex regains 38,000
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 3.13%, NIFTY jumps 1.14%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 3.13% at 3178.95 today. The index is up 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India gained 4.75%, Canara Bank rose 4.07% and Syndicate Bank added 4.02%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 12.00% over last one year compared to the 13.35% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index added 2.44% and Nifty Private Bank index gained 2.09% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.14% to close at 11483.25 while the SENSEX added 1.12% to close at 38233.41 today.

First Published: Tue, March 26 2019. 16:00 IST

