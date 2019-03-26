Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 3.13%, NIFTY jumps 1.14%

PSU Bank index closed up 3.13% at 3178.95 today. The index is up 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, gained 4.75%, rose 4.07% and added 4.02%.

The PSU Bank index is up 12.00% over last one year compared to the 13.35% surge in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, added 2.44% and Nifty Private Bank index gained 2.09% on the day. In broad markets, the increased 1.14% to close at 11483.25 while the SENSEX added 1.12% to close at 38233.41 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)