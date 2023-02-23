Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 1.78%

Nifty Realty index ended down 1.78% at 382.5 today. The index is down 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Macrotech Developers Ltd slipped 5.08%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd shed 2.68% and DLF Ltd dropped 1.64%.

The Nifty Realty index is down 14.00% over last one year compared to the 2.63% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 1.77% and Nifty Consumption index has dropped 0.59% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.25% to close at 17511.25 while the SENSEX is down 0.23% to close at 59605.8 today.

