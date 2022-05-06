Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 3.56%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.63%

Nifty Realty index ended down 3.56% at 408.15 today. The index is down 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sobha Ltd slipped 6.20%, Phoenix Mills Ltd dropped 5.03% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd shed 4.08%.

The Nifty Realty index is up 34.00% over last one year compared to the 11.45% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index is down 2.27% and Nifty Financial Services index has dropped 2.25% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.63% to close at 16411.25 while the SENSEX is down 1.56% to close at 54835.58 today.

