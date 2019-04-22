JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Market Report

Board of Mahindra Lifespace Developers approves allotment of 1800 equity shares under ESOS
Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 2.48%, NIFTY Crashes 1.35%

Capital Market 

Nifty Realty index closed down 2.48% at 263.7 today. The index has slipped 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, DLF Ltd dropped 5.54%, Oberoi Realty Ltd shed 3.43% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd fell 2.00%.

The Nifty Realty index has fallen 15.00% over last one year compared to the 9.75% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 2.45% and Nifty Energy index is down 2.40% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.35% to close at 11594.45 while the SENSEX has slid 1.26% to close at 38645.18 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU