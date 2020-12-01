Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 3.33%, NIFTY jumps 1.08%

Nifty Realty index closed up 3.33% at 269.9 today. The index has gained 18.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 8.29%, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd gained 7.64% and DLF Ltd jumped 4.22%.

The Nifty Realty index has fallen 4.00% over last one year compared to the 8.81% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index gained 2.88% and Nifty IT index added 1.87% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.08% to close at 13109.05 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.15% to close at 44655.44 today.

