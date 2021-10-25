Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 2.77%

Nifty Realty index closed down 2.77% at 496.45 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Macrotech Developers Ltd fell 8.10%, Sunteck Realty Ltd dropped 7.37% and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd slipped 5.59%.

The Nifty Realty index has increased 111.00% over last one year compared to the 51.93% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index increased 2.16% and Nifty Bank index increased 2.15% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.06% to close at 18125.4 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.24% to close at 60967.05 today.

