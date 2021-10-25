Barometers extend minor gains; breadth weak

The benchmark indices firmed up further in early afternoon trade. The Nifty hovered near 18,150 mark. Banks and financial stocks boosted the indices while IT, auto and FMCG dragged.

At 12:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 269.95 points or 0.44% at 61,091.57. The Nifty 50 index advanced 54.55 points or 0.30% at 18,169.45.

ICICI Bank has surpasses Hindustan Unilever (HUL) to become India's fifth largest company by market capitalisation (m-cap).

HUL was down 1.10% at Rs 2,428.10. It clocked an m-cap of Rs 5,70,809.70 crore.

ICICI Bank was up 12.34% at Rs 852.75. It clocked an m-cap of Rs 5,91,465.95 crore. The bank reported a 30% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 5,510.95 crore on a 10% rise in total income to Rs 26,030 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21. The bank's profit before tax grew by 37% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 7,201 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 5,266 crore posted in Q2 FY21.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 1.73% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 1.58%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 974 shares rose and 2,234 shares fell. A total of 183 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.76% to 17.68. The Nifty 28 October 2021 futures were trading at 18,208.70, at a premium of 39.25 points as compared with the spot at 18,169.45.

The Nifty option chain for 28 October 2021 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 70.8 lakh contracts at the 19,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 51.1 lakh contracts was seen at 18,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Bank index advanced 3.19% to 41,610.65. The index added 5.29% in the three trading sessions.

Axis Bank (up 5.30%), RBL Bank (up 3.29%), Punjab National Bank (PNB) (up 2.62%) and State Bank of India (SBI) (up 1.90%) were the major gainers in the Bank segment.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Huhtamaki India dropped 7.52% after the company's standalone net loss stood at Rs 21.84 crore in Q3 September 2021 as against Rs 36.88 crore in Q3 September 2020. Total revenue from operations declined 2.50% to Rs 668.73 crore in Q3 September 2021 over Rs 685.90 crore in Q3 September 2020. Pre-tax loss was at Rs 28.71 crore in Q3 September 2021 as against a pre-tax profit of Rs 49.61 crore in Q3 September 2020.

TVS Motor Company declined 3.56%. The two-wheel manufacturer signed a tri-party deal arrangement with Bahwan International Group (BIG) (Oman), in which, its subsidiary registered in the UAE, ARATA International FZC will be the new distributor, as per the tri-party deal arrangement. The groups will also explore other avenues of co-operation in Oman and India. ARATA International FZC, a subsidiary of Bahwan International Group (BIG) - Oman, registered in the UAE, has a strong presence in the MENA region.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)