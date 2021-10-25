Nifty hovers near 18,100 mark

Equity indices traded near the flat line amid bout of volatility in mid afternoon trade. The Nifty hovered at 18,100 mark. Banking and financial stocks rallied while IT and realty shares declined.

At 13:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 41.87 points or 0.07% at 60,863.66. The Nifty 50 index fell 16.45 points or 0.09% at 18,098.60.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index lost 1.49% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 1.54%.

Sellers outnumbered buyers. On the BSE, 988 shares rose and 2,312 shares fell. A total of 174 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index fell 1.46% to 11,266.55, slipping for second trading session. The auto index declined 2.5% in two days.

TVS Motor Company (down 3.06%), Bharat Forge (down 2.61%), Bajaj Auto (down 2.1%), Eicher Motor (down 1.86%), Hero MotorCorp (down 1.85%) and Tata Motors (down 1.81%) were top losers in automobile segment.

Stocks in Spotlight:

The Ramco Cements fell 2.11%.

The company recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 515.84 crore in Q2 FY22, which is significantly higher as compared with a net profit of Rs 243.52 crore in Q2 FY21. Total income increased by 18.6% YoY to Rs 1510.33 crore during the quarter. Total expenses rose by 32.3% to Rs 1,231.60 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21, due to sharp increases in raw material costs (up 18.1% YoY), transportation & handling charges (up 38.9% YoY), power & fuel costs (up 57.1%) and other expenditures (up 30.7% YoY).

Colgate-Palmolive (India) fell 1.89%. The company reported a 1.8% fall in net profit to Rs 269.2 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 274.2 crore in Q2 FY21. The company recorded net sales growth of 5.2% over the same quarter of previous year aggregating to Rs 1,344 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2021. Total expenses rose by 8% YoY to Rs 998.05 crore, due to higher advertising expenses (upp 12.7% YoY) and other expenses (up 3.7% YoY). However, raw material costs during the period under review fell by 3.5% YoY.

Numbers to Track:

MCX Gold futures for 3 December 2021 settlement rose 0.39% to Rs 47,938.

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was currently at 6.358% as compared with its previous closing of 6.364%.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2021 settlement added 60 cents or 0.7% to $86.12 a barrel.

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee fell to 75.01 from its previous closing of 74.095.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.1% to 93.528.

